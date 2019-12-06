Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 147.1849 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 439981 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 33838 EQS News ID: 930181 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)