Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDL LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 203.1521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12363754 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN Sequence No.: 33824 EQS News ID: 930153 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:54 ET (09:54 GMT)