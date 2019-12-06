Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUU LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 132.8397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11470775 CODE: MEUU LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUU LN Sequence No.: 33820 EQS News ID: 930143 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)