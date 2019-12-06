Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Dec-2019 / 10:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 249.9963 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 961077 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 33814 EQS News ID: 930131 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 06, 2019 04:55 ET (09:55 GMT)