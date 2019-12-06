

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined at a slower pace in October, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a calendar adjusted 5.7 percent year-on-year in October, following an 8.1 percent fall in September.



The manufacturing output rose 1.9 percent annually in October.



Output of electricity, gas and steam, and mining and quarrying declined by 12.5 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in October, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output remained unchanged in October.



