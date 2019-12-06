Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 05-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 347.62p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.24p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16