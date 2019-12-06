

The seminar session titled "Embracing Technology for a Smart Future" was held on the first day of the HKTDC SmartBiz Expo, gathering multiple government experts and industry leaders to discuss the impact of innovative technology on private and public organisations.



Jimmy Woo, Senior Systems Manager, Office of the Government Chief Information of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), revealed that the HKSAR Government's new procurement policy encourages SMEs' adoption of more innovative strategies, while at the same time deepening the understanding of government departments on innovative ideas and developments in the market.



Andy Yip, Senior Marketing Manager at HKT Limited, said that adding technological elements to the traditional operation model has become a golden rule across all market sectors now, and that the implementation of digital transformation could bring greater advantage to enterprises.

HKTDC Communications & Public Affairs Department: Christine Kam, Tel: +852 2584 4514, Email: christine.kam@hktdc.org Ruder Finn Asia: Ivy Chan, Tel: +852 2201 6475 / 6686 9106, Email: Chani@RuderFinnAsia.com Winky Chow, Tel: +852 2201 6474 / 9485 5148, Email: Choww@RuderFinnAsia.com Charlene Wan, Tel: +852 2201 6438 / 6189 9495, Email: Wanc@RuderFinnAsia.com

HONG KONG, Dec 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The third edition of the HKTDC SmartBiz Expo, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded today with explorations into the theme "Smart Tech Makes Great Business". The seminar session titled "Embracing Technology for a Smart Future" was held on the first day of the expo (4 December), gathering multiple government experts and industry leaders to discuss strategies for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the new era of technological innovation, and to examine government procurement guidance. The session also highlighted the business advantages of digital transformation for SMEs along with new developments in wireless technologies that can benefit a range of different industries.Starting the discussion at the seminar was Jimmy Woo, Senior Systems Manager, Office of the Government Chief Information Officer of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). He spoke on the topic "Pro-innovation Government Procurement Policy", revealing that the HKSAR Government's new procurement policy, launched in April to support innovation, has allowed for greater SME participation. The policy aims to improve the scoring system by increasing the innovative technology proportion from the current 30-40% to 50-70% and reducing thresholds for SMEs to take part in the procurement process.Mr Woo expressed confidence in new policies aimed at encouraging SMEs' adoption of more innovative strategies, while at the same time deepening the understanding of government departments on innovative ideas and developments in the market. This will help them to formulate more effective and creative measures to improve public services which, ultimately, will benefit society at large.Another distinguished speaker, Andy Yip, Senior Marketing Manager at HKT Limited, took to the stage to discuss "ICT & 5G Solutions for Business Challenges". He shared that more than 86% of SMEs saw digital transformation as a major trend that is revolutionising the industry. As such, adding technological elements to the traditional operation model has become a golden rule across all market sectors now. He also cited research on the early implementation of digital transformation that could offer a significant advantage to enterprises, with the potential for higher profitability and revenues. He said that by 2021, digital transformation is projected to contribute approximately HK$9 billion to Hong Kong's gross domestic product (GDP).Mr Yip gave additional insights on the improvements digital transformation offers in terms of boosting industry competitiveness and streamlining work processes, enhancing operational efficiency in the process. He discussed the potential for retailers to increase customer contact points and strengthen interactive elements with new technologies such as online stores, virtual reality and digital promotion, optimising customer experiences and encouraging consumption through systems including e-payment, mobile membership cards and appointment management.Dickens Lee, Systems Engineering Manager, CommScope (Ruckus Networking Team) examined the importance of wireless systems in the development of innovative technology during his discussion on "Wi-Fi and IoT: Embarking on a New Wireless Era". He explained that a secure network system is the key factor in enabling Internet of Things (IoT) products to provide reliable communications to users. "New technology delivers fresh perspectives to audiences and improves user experiences. However, there is usually a process of adaptation and adjustment when introducing new technologies; therefore reliable partners are necessary to resolve problems during the process," Mr Lee said.In relation to the fifth generation (5G) of mobile networks launching in Hong Kong in April next year, Mr Lee said that 5G technology will allow wider coverage and higher speeds with minimal delay times to support user streaming of high-resolution films and audio. However, 5G will need to cooperate with Wi-Fi schemes in penetrating indoor activities, therefore "5G and Wi-Fi are not in competition, but have the ability to complement each other," he explained.The third edition of the SmartBiz Expo featured five zones, including Tech, the Invention, Start-up, The Boosters and the Global Opportunities Zone, providing a one-stop platform to support SMEs in exploring innovative business solutions and management optimisation technologies. The event attracted more than 400 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas, to showcase innovative solutions and products around three key business areas: Smart City, Smart Living and Smart Commerce.Held concurrently with the SmartBiz Expo, the Hong Kong International Franchising Show attracted more than 100 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions. Two major zones, the F&B Zone and Lifestyle Zone, provided a platform for enterprises to connect with new business partners and explore potential market opportunities.Concurrent events help SMEs improve their competitive edgeThe HKTDC is hosting five industry-leading events at the HKCEC this week, including the Asian E-tailing Summit (4-5 December), SmartBiz Expo (4-6 December), Hong Kong International Franchising Show (4-6 December), Business of IP Asia Forum (5-6 December) and DesignInspire (5-7 December). The events focus on new technologies across research and development, design, production, sales, and business expansion, supporting SMEs to explore opportunities and embrace the challenges presented by innovation and change.WebsitesSmartBiz Expo: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/smartbizexpo-en/Hong Kong International Franchising Show: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/hkifs-en/Photo download: https://bit.ly/2LtYTaxAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.