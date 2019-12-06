

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production fell for the first time in four months in October, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a calendar adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, after remaining unchanged in September, which was revised from a 0.9 percent gain.



Manufacturing output decreased 3.1 percent annually in October, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month.



Electricity, gas, steam and hot water production grew 7.6 percent and mines and quarries rose 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in October, following a 0.8 percent fall in the prior month. Output dropped for a third straight month.



Construction output grew 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



Overall private sector output excluding financial and insurance services grew 0.4 percent annually following a 0.6 percent growth in the previous month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders dropped 5.4 percent annually in October.



Orders received from domestic and foreign markets decreased 5.5 percent, each in October.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial orders declined 1.9 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX