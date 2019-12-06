

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed in October after a strong acceleration in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 6.4 percent year-on-year in October, after a 9.0 percent increase in September. In August, industrial production rose 2.7 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production climbed 6.1 percent annually in October, after an 11.1 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in October, after a 3.1 percent rise in the prior month.



