Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Tradegate
06.12.19
12:54 Uhr
181,60 Euro
+1,40
+0,78 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,20
181,60
12:54
181,20
181,60
12:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR181,60+0,78 %
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC16,700+2,45 %