Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from December 9, 2019. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2006 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-02-17 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-06-17 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0013525326 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2006 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB