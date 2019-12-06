Lyxor International Asset Management (MTXX) Lyxor International Asset Management - INDEX SWITCH - LU1650490474 06-Dec-2019 / 11:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 06 December 2019 INDEX SWITCH ANNOUCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW ************************************************** Please note that Lyxor will be switching the index for the below fund: - Lyxor EuroMTS All-Maturity Investment Grade (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LU1650490474) * Overview of the changes On 11/12/2019, 1 ETF share class will switch to a new benchmark ISIN TICKER NEW New Index New Index EFFECTIVE SHARE Name Ticker DATE FOR NEW CLASS INDEX NAME LU1650490474 MTXX LN Lyxor Bloomberg I35205EU 11/12/2019 Euro Barclays Governm Euro ent Treasury Bond 50bn Bond (DR) Index UCITS ETF - Acc The aforementioned fund managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will switch index on 11th December 2019. ISIN: FR0007052782, FR0007052782, FR0007056841, FR0007056841, FR0007075494, FR0007075494, FR0010010827, FR0010245514, FR0010245514, FR0010261198, FR0010261198, FR0010296061, FR0010296061, FR0010315770, FR0010315770, FR0010375766, FR0010375766, FR0010435297, FR0010435297, FR0010510800, FR0010527275, FR0011119171, FR0011119205, FR0011119254, FR0011607084, FR0011607084, FR0011720911, FR0011720911, LU0252633754, LU0496786657, LU0496786731, LU0496786731, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU0533032180, LU0533032180, LU0533032347, LU0533032776, LU0533033071, LU0533033311, LU0533033311, LU0533033584, LU0533033584, LU0533033741, LU0533034046, LU0533034392, LU0533034632, LU0832436512, LU0855692520, LU0908500753, LU0908501132, LU0908501215, LU0959210278, LU0959210278, LU1081771369, LU1081771369, LU1135865084, LU1135865084, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1233598447, LU1233598447, LU1237527160, LU1237527160, LU1237527673, LU1237527673, LU1285959703, LU1290894820, LU1348962132, LU1389266302, LU1390062245, LU1390062831, LU1390062831, LU1407887162, LU1407887162, LU1407888053, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889887, LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891602, LU1407892592, LU1407893301, LU1435356149, LU1435356149, LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU1452600270, LU1563454310, LU1563454310, LU1571051751, LU1598689153, LU1617164055, LU1646359452, LU1646359452, LU1646360971, LU1646362167, LU1646362167, LU1650490474, LU1650491282, LU1686830909, LU1691909508, LU1691909508, LU1769088581, LU1781540957, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, LU1781541179, LU1781541179, LU1781541252, LU1781541252, LU1781541849, LU1781541849, LU1792117340, LU1792117696, LU1792117779, LU1812090543, LU1829218582, LU1829218582, LU1829218749, LU1829218749, LU1829219127, LU1829219390, LU1829220133, LU1829221024, LU1829221024, LU1838002480, LU1879532940, LU1900066033, LU1900066033, LU1900066207, LU1900066207, LU1900066462, LU1900066462, LU1900066629, LU1900066629, LU1900066975, LU1900066975, LU1900067270, LU1900067270, LU1900067601, LU1900067601, LU1900068328, LU1900068328, LU1900068914, LU1900068914, LU1901001542, LU1901001542, LU1923627332, LU2018761762, Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MTXX Sequence No.: 33992 EQS News ID: 930551 End of Announcement EQS News Service

