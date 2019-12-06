Horizon8, an innovative, technology solutions company today opens its European headquarters in Cork, Ireland. Formerly called HengTian, the Company was created in 2004 as a strategic partnership between Boston based State Street, and Hangzhou based Insigma Technology and Zhejiang University. The new office in Cork will mark the first European office for Horizon8 adding to the company's North American presence in Boston.

An Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister), Simon Coveney, T.D. commenting on the opening said: "This announcement is great news for Cork and indeed Ireland. With up to 50 jobs planned, Horizon8 is placing a significant vote of confidence in the Irish Market and further demonstrates our competitive position in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. All of these roles will be for high-skilled workers, including engineers, developers and business consultants. As a Government, we have been committed to making sure that there is a strong pipeline of job opportunities outside of Dublin and today's announcement reaffirms this."

Robert Williams, Chairman of Horizon8 said: "We are delighted to launch our European headquarters in Cork. The re-branding of HengTian to Horizon8 as well as the new office opening marks the next step in the evolution of our global business. Through our presence in Ireland we are ideally placed to serve a growing international client base, building on the successful work we have carried out over the past 15 years."

Commenting on the opening, Patrick Horgan, Managing Director of Horizon8 in Europe, said: "For Horizon8, Cork offers us access to a deep talent pool, European connectivity and most importantly a location which is surrounded by best in class academic institutions. Through our collaboration with University College Cork, we are committed to driving R&D innovation in Ireland. We look forward to building our presence here in the coming years and creating jobs but also new, cutting-edge solutions for our customers around the world."

Since its inception, Horizon8 has developed a suite of capabilities and solutions across professional services, data analytics, AI and blockchain technology, working with clients across a multitude of sectors.

ENDS

For more information visit: www.horizon8.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005177/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Seán Pattwell

sean@cw8-communications.com

(+353877034232)