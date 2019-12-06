Anzeige
06.12.2019 | 13:10
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, December 5

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 5 December 2019 were:

180.33p  Capital only
181.61p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 04th
December 2019, the Company has 80,304,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
20,057,261  which are held in treasury.

