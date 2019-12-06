Anzeige
Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 6

Fidelity Asian Values PLC - results of Annual General Meeting

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 December 2019 all resolutions were duly passed.

The resolutions passed under Special Business were as follows:

- To renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro rata to their existing holdings;

- The Company's authority to purchase up to 14.99% of its own shares in issue on the date of passing the resolution; and

Full details of the resolutions will shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism and will soon be filed with Companies House.

The proxy results for the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 6 December 2019 will shortly be available at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

6 December 2019

Contact for queries:

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 837320

© 2019 PR Newswire