Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Tivoli A/S for, by mistake, not disclosing an announcement with its half-year report to the market at the same time as the information became publicly available at the exchange's website. This was caused by a mistake when the company marked the check boxes in the distribution system. The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes In order to ensure transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares rule 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/copenhagen-disciplinary-processes _____________________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. + 45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=749505