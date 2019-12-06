The "Stakeholder Management Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2-day course delivers great tools and techniques to help you to achieve the best outcomes whilst building and managing excellent business relationships.
Influencing and persuading all of the internal and external stakeholders vendors, outsourcing providers, customers, and colleagues in any process are essential elements of managing continuous improvement. Securing the buy-in of individuals where you don't have direct authority can support a drive for operational excellence.
Key Topics Covered:
Stakeholder mapping
- Analysis models and tools
- Who to influence?
- Creating your own stakeholder mapping model
What makes them tick?
- Considerations from stakeholder mapping
- Use of position, knowledge or personal power
Personality preferences
- Identify your own preferences
- How are different types influenced?
- How to influence others
Influencing strategies
- Road map to successful influencing
- Different types of influencing strategies
- Push and pull type behaviours
- Tools, skills and behaviours of effective influencing
Effective communication
- Communication preferences
- Managing conversations with stakeholders
- Selecting communication methodologies to get your messages across
