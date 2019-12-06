The "Stakeholder Management Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2-day course delivers great tools and techniques to help you to achieve the best outcomes whilst building and managing excellent business relationships.

Influencing and persuading all of the internal and external stakeholders vendors, outsourcing providers, customers, and colleagues in any process are essential elements of managing continuous improvement. Securing the buy-in of individuals where you don't have direct authority can support a drive for operational excellence.

Key Topics Covered:

Stakeholder mapping

Analysis models and tools

Who to influence?

Creating your own stakeholder mapping model

What makes them tick?

Considerations from stakeholder mapping

Use of position, knowledge or personal power

Personality preferences

Identify your own preferences

How are different types influenced?

How to influence others

Influencing strategies

Road map to successful influencing

Different types of influencing strategies

Push and pull type behaviours

Tools, skills and behaviours of effective influencing

Effective communication

Communication preferences

Managing conversations with stakeholders

Selecting communication methodologies to get your messages across

