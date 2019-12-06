Real Estate Investor Alex Noghreh Ramps Up Probate Acquisitions

2019 Has Been a Banner Year for the New York-Based Real Estate Investor

GREAT NECK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Real estate investor Alex Noghreh has always made the selling process of real estate transactions smooth and relatively fast by being one of the few investors in the industry to be truly an all-cash buyer. In 2019 Noghreh was very active in purchasing probate properties in the five boroughs on New York. He plans to make 2020 even more successful.

As he noted, investors who are all-cash buyers have a healthy advantage over the typical buyers as they can close quickly without needing to do an engineer's inspection, as well as purchasing homes that normally end users would not be able to buy-whether it's because of the occupancy status or violations on the existing property, to name a few of the reasons.

Noghreh has benefited from the all-cash offers that are provided to sellers of probate properties. Without having to conduct open houses and pay brokers' commissions there is a clear advantage in dealing with an all-cash buyer.

Proceeds from the sale of the home can be used to pay debts, then divided amongst beneficiaries. The sale must be approved by both the heirs and the court in order to go through. It is important the estate works with a direct buyer who specializes in probate.

"The faster you are able to sell the property, the less stress and hassle you will have to deal with," Noghreh said, adding that probate can take on average 6 to 9 months.

"By selling the house fast, you won't have to deal with the long and lengthy process. A direct sale to me can be completed much faster by comparison."

By selling quickly, the estate will be able to save themselves and their family a lot of stress. These situations can be difficult, Noghreh said, and can lead to increased arguments and bickering between family members. It is helpful for everyone to receive a fast a fair sale. It offers closure during a difficult time.

About Alex Noghreh:

Alex Noghreh was born Arash David Noghreh on May 4, 1975, in Tehran Iran to Khalil and Sorour Noghreh. In 1982, he moved to New York with his family. He's the youngest of 4 children. Alex grew up in Great Neck, NY and moved to NYC shortly after graduating college in 1997. Alex has been married since June, 2009 and currently lives in Great Neck with his two children. He's currently a member of Beth Hadassah Synagogue as well as Chabad of Great Neck. For more information, please visit http://www.alexnoghreh.com/.

