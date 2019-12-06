The "Finance for Non-Financial Managers Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Straightforward and no-nonsense, this course enables you to get straight to the heart of financials issues, demystifies financial information and gives you confidence and control when making financial decisions.
This two-day overview course has won praise for the straightforward way in which it untangles the web of mystery that surrounds financial and management accounting in the eyes of many non-financial managers. By so doing it enables them to understand and manage the impact of their decisions on business results, interact more productively with their finance-based colleagues and exert greater influence on decision making in their organisation.
Small classroom based type workshops with the option for 1-2-1 tuition at our Central London training centre.
Key Topics Covered:
Financial accounts
- Profit and loss accounts and how to understand them
- Reading an income and expenditure account and analysing the finance flows within your organisation
- Cash and accruals accounting showing how each is used
- Terminology associated with income and expenditure accounting
- Communicating effectively with finance professionals
- Analysing trends in financial flows and formulating appropriate questions
- Reading a balance sheet and analysing the financial position of the organisation
- How an asset register is used
- Analysing your accounts
- Constructing a cash flow statement from narrative information
- The different rules for charity accounting under the Charity SORP and the presentation of company and housing association accounts
Management accounts
- The budgeting process
- How budgeting relates to strategic objectives and good governance
- Constructing a budget
- Estimating costs and income accurately for budget purposes
- Using management accounts to understand the past and forecast the future
- Cost centres understanding how they are used in your organisation
- Nominal, purchase and sales ledgers
- Using benchmarking in constructing a budget
- Distinguishing between fixed and variable costs
- Using the concepts of break-even pricing
- A template to forecast the effects of changing costs, sales volume and price
- Evaluating opportunity costs
- A year of free support
