MoreWay by Francesca Stella, the Clothing Brand Conquering the Online Market

ROME, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MoreWay by Francesca Stella, is ready to conquer the Italian clothing market. Operating in the field since the beginning of 2019, the real innovation lies in the choice of distributing online only. This makes it possible to significantly cut costs for the customer thanks to the possibility of purchasing through e-commerce on the brand website, characterized by easy use and thought of as "mobile first".

The clothing line that MoreWay proposes is able to satisfy everyone's requests and tastes since the stylistic proposal covers different trends, from the romantic bon ton to the more contemporary street style inspiration.

In fact, Francesca Stella's goal in creating each garment is to offer an "evergreen" product suitable for all women, offering a range of clothes to wear every day, without neglecting the needs of those who want a more elegant and refined apparel with a touch of glamour.

Francesca Stella's long experience in the fashion industry, which began in Italy and was deepened in Boston, and the degree in business administration have contributed to the creation, development and dissemination of a communication strategy that has brought excellent results.

The choice to collaborate with bloggers, influencers and celebrities has ensured the implementation of a structured marketing plan, which has allowed the brand to immediately gain great visibility and an immediate conversion in terms of sales. The excellent result obtained was subsequently integrated with a communication plan in the digital and traditional media sphere, with the aim of positioning the brand in the best possible way and with the aim of refining the familiarity of the garments for the customers.

Furthermore, all the communication is further supported by a press office which can be contacted at the email address press@moreway.it, available for those who have the direct need for further updates or look book images from the latest collections, and from a section on the website where you can download documents with the latest news.

