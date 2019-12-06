SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article onthe automotive industry challenges that e-commerce can solve.

The digital revolution has presented a plethora of opportunities to companies in the automotive industry. But not many companies have gained success in venturing into online car sales. Vehicles are a long-term investment and people prefer to purchase offline for the look and feel factor. However, the automotive aftermarket is expected to have greater benefits through e-commerce and resolve age-old problems of suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers.

SpendEdge offers customized supply market intelligence solutions to help companies across various industries make informed business decisions, stay informed, mitigate different types of procurement risks and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

Automotive Industry Challenges that E-commerce can Overcome

Enhanced order processing

Orders in the automotive industry comprise a wide range of components and customizations. As complexity increases, the likelihood of manual processing errors also increases. Companies must create a web store linked to their ERP system to automate processes, simplify them, and reduce the margin of error.

Seamless information exchange

Companies in the automotive industry relying on e-commerce can gain real-time information regarding inventory and product details. They can also access client information in the ERP through the web store. The insights gained will allow them to quickly view the order, download the invoice and track the shipment, thereby, simplifying the company's order processes.

Simplified product search

Narrowing down a vast product catalog to find a single part is one of the key challenges faced by the automotive industry. The process is excessively time-consuming and failing to get it right leads to bad goodwill for the company. Integrating web store with the company's ERP will improve the product search and enhance customer experience.

