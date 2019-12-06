CEL-SCI Corporation to Present at The LD Micro Main Event (XII)

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American:CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM PST or 5:00 PM EST. The Chief Executive Officer, Geert Kersten, will be presenting and meeting with investors.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://cel-sci.com/new-investor-information/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About LD Micro

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treats patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine* first, BEFORE they receive surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. This approach is unique. Most other cancer immunotherapies are administered only after conventional therapies have been tried and/or failed. Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

CEL-SCI believes that this Phase 3 study is the largest Phase 3 study in the world for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Per the study's protocol, newly diagnosed patients with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck are treated with the Multikine treatment regimen for 3 weeks prior to receiving the Standard of Care (SOC) which involves surgery, radiation or concurrent radiochemotherapy. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "see" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to better be able to mount an attack on the tumor. The aim of treatment with Multikine is to boost the body's immune system prior to SOC. The Phase 3 study is fully enrolled with 928 patients and the last patient was treated in September 2016. To prove an overall survival benefit, the study requires CEL-SCI to wait until 298 events have occurred among the two main comparator groups.

The Company's experimental LEAPS technology is currently being developed as a potential therapeutic vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis and is supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland.

