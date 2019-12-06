Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2019) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSXV: ZMS) (FSE: W1I) (OTCPK: ZMSPF) ("Zecotek" or the "Company"), today announced that on December 5, 2019 the TSX Venture Exchange suspended trading of Zecotek's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission.

Zecotek is currently in default with respect to the filing of its audited statements for the year ended July 31, 2019 due to delays in the Company's audit. Zecotek is working diligently with its auditors to have these statements completed and filed as soon as possible, at which point the Company will be applying for reinstatement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSXV: ZMS) (FSE: W1I) (OTCPK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, solid-state photo detectors, 3D displays and related technologies for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek has three operating divisions: Zecotek Imaging China, Zecotek Optronics Systems, and Zecotek Autotronics with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. It is commercializing over 55 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with the Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Technology Company (China), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.

