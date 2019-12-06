Findit, Inc.: How Social Media Influencers Can Take Advantage of Findit's Features to Reach More Followers

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Findit, Inc., (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, is full service social networking platform which provides influencer's a place where they can post all of their content in to reach new people and convert them into followers.

Peter Tosto, Marketing Director at Findit, stated, "We offer each of our members on Findit a plethora of tools that are focused on providing tangible online results with each piece of content posted. What makes Findit different from other social sites is the option to view content without joining or logging in and sharing that content to your other social accounts. What this does for all of our members and influencer's is it enables people searching Google, Yahoo or Bing to come across their posts in Findit that otherwise they may not see, as well as share the content they do come across to other social sites that include Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, LinkedIN and more. Influencer's that are established or getting started - Findit offers them all a new way to reach a lot more people."

Here is a recent video we created to explain how Social Influencer's can take advantage of Findit.

One of the major things that is critical to an influencer's social presence is their identity. Findit provides each and every member the same option of reserving their own Findit.com domain extension URL. For example, let's say you want your name on Findit to be "the makeup artist". You would reserve in Findit the URL "the-makeup-artist' so people can find you in Findit search under the makeup artist.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Having the option of claiming the Findit address you want is something that ought to be considered strongly. This is something that helps you not only index at the top of search in Findit, but the members that post inside their Findit account consistently under their Findit address often will see those same posts indexing in Google search results. This drives traffic to the posts which can then be shared by the visitor to any their social accounts, giving the influencer a wider reach with each and every post in their Findit account."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

