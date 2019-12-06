The "MiFID Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This intensive one-day course conducted by a City expert provides a deep dive look at MiFID and the key areas requiring change and consideration for firms as a result of MiFIR and MiFID II. Participants will be equipped to understand Market Structures, Investor Protection, Conduct of Business, Transaction Reporting, Systems Controls and Business Principles, Product Changes and Exchanges implemented under: MiFID, MiFID II/MiFIR.
In 2007 the European Union first attempt to regulate the financial market saw the introduction of MiFID I the effect of which was a harmonised transaction reporting regime across Europe. In MiFID II, the European Commission takes the current objective of transaction reporting the detection and investigation of potential market abuse and expands it into supporting market integrity.
MiFID II requires major implementation changes and a reassessment of existing business models. The original MiFID led to a major shift in the cash equity markets, and the MiFID II impact will be even more pronounced, changing how almost all of OTC products are priced, traded and reported.
The original MiFID Transaction Reporting provides a platform for European Market participants to gain an appreciation of changes introduced by MiFID II and get ahead of the forthcoming MiFIR Transaction Reporting through developing a reporting model to suit their business.
There will be a test performed at the end of the course to check participants' knowledge.
Main topics covered
- Organisational requirements conduct of business
- Best execution requirements and practices
- Market data and market structure
- Authorisation requirements, limitations, trading obligations, reporting requirements
- Transparency requirements
- Transaction reporting requirements background and scope
- Reporting obligations and due diligence
- Treatment of derivatives
- Treatment of different trading scenarios
- Risk reporting systems and controls over transaction reporting
- Reporting challenges
- Case studies and exercises
By the end of this training you will learn about:
- The scope and content of MiFID MiFID II MiFIR
- Who is affected and how
- Impact of regulation on the Conduct of Business
- Transaction reporting requirements
- Reportable firms, instruments and transactions
- Management and systems controls governance
- Data aggregation and management
- Reporting challenges and how to overcome them
