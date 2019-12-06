The "Account-Based Marketing Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Done correctly, ABM is a hugely effective sales and marketing strategy. In fact, 87% of marketers using account-based marketing say it delivers the highest ROI in their mix.

This Account-based marketing training course will provide you with a highly practical overview of how ABM works, what it looks like in practice, and how to adapt and deliver it successfully in your business.

Toolkits

As well as gaining a crystal clear understanding of ABM in practice, you'll leave the course armed with a complete set of tools to help you cut through the process of planning and rolling out an ABM programme, including:

A 6-stage end-to-end ABM planning guide for creating your first/next ABM programme

Separate planning guides for both 1-to-1 and 1-to-few ABM approach

Company and sector profiling templates, to deliver the insight your sales and marketing needs

A campaign execution landscaping tool, for an at-a-glance view of your channel campaign plan

An ROI framework, including the 10 stepping stone' metrics

An ABM message building framework how to find the hooks in your target accounts for creating super-effective messaging

Practical workshopping

A key element of this unique training course is the workshop session, where you'll apply the findings from the day to a real business case, and create an actual account-based marketing programme plan, from strategy through to execution. This is where all the pieces will fall into place.

What you'll discover

Whether you're thinking about adopting ABM, just starting out, or scaling up, the course will arm you with valuable, hard-to-find insights that ensure you get your next ABM steps right, including:

The revenue-critical issue your business needs to fix right now, and how you can use ABM to fix it

The #1 most important factor in winning internal buy-in for your ABM programme

The 5 types of ABM insight you must get covered off, to ensure success

How to use insight to develop ABM propositions and messages that work

How ABM really fits into partner and channel marketing

The 4 pillars of killer ABM engagement planning

What 'intent data' can do for your ABM messaging

The secret to managing success expectations

Learn our proven 8-point account-based marketing action plan

Your trainer, ABM expert and consultant Robert Norum, will take you step-by-step through our proven 8-point ABM action plan: your essential to-do' list for launching an ABM programme that delivers.

Rarely seen case studies and real-world examples of hard-hitting ABM campaigns in action will give you all the inspiration and encouragement you need to take back to your own business.

You'll cover the Account-based marketing process in practice, from end to end, including:

Identifying and segmenting accounts

The role of insight

Developing proposition and messaging

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qu39sx

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005300/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900