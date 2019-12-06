Anzeige
Freitag, 06.12.2019

06.12.2019 | 15:58
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, December 6

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date:6 December 2019

Name of applicant:John Wood Group PLC
Name of scheme:The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust
Period of return:From:21 June 2019To:6 Dec 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,679,897 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):3,400,000 shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:1,279,897 shares

Name of contact:Lorraine Sproule
Telephone number of contact:01224 851000
