WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:6 December 2019

Name of applicant: John Wood Group PLC Name of scheme: The John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust Period of return: From: 21 June 2019 To: 6 Dec 2019 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 4,679,897 shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 3,400,000 shares Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,279,897 shares