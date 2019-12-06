Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., Provides a Shareholder Update and Introduction to its New Management Member

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2019 / Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. (OTC PINK:ZMRK), and CEO, Meihua Xu (Robert) is pleased to announce, that after months of preparation, the Merger between Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. and Aeroponleaf Holdings, has come to completion.

Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., would like to inform the Shareholders at this time that CEO Meihua Xu (Robert) will be resigning his position as CEO, however, will remain a Director of the Company going forward. Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. would also like to introduce to all the Shareholders at this time, the New/Incoming CEO and Management Team of the Company "ZMRK".

Jun Gao- Chairman of the Board

Xia Wu- CEO

William R. Sharpe- as Director

Benfeng Zhu- as Director

Chris Alexander- as Director

Mark Guinto- as Director

Andrew S. Brandt -as Director

Sheng Tang- as Director

Yang Li- as Director

Xia Wu has accepted the position of CEO as of December 6th, 2019. The Company's New CEO Xia Wu stated, "I am excited to take on the role as Chief Executive Officer for Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. I believe the consolidation of the two Companies will bring great value to the Shareholders of Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. I further believe, that the Merger will allow the Company itself to reach its financial goals at a greater speed. It is in my opinion, that this will benefit both, the current Shareholders of "ZMRK" and Aeroponleaf Holding's Investors. I promise to provide more frequent updates to the Shareholders throughout the process of the Company reaching its milestones."

ZMRK's resigning CEO Meihua Xu (Robert) also stated, "I am well aware that there are many questions that need to be answered, and the Company intends to answer them as we move forward, through the proper channels. As you can imagine, all parties to this Merger have been very busy. We are making great strides! Now that the Merger is complete, we will provide the Shareholders updates including; Corporate Structure, Company Goals, Details of the Incoming Operations, and more." Robert further stated, "Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. will continue to make great strides, and will always operate ethically, and fairly. Management of ZMRK appreciates its Shareholders, and will continue to provide updates as we have them."

Furthermore, Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., is pleased to announce to the Shareholders, that the Company was able to reach a resolve, in regards to the recent litigation by and between the Company and Eugene Kim, through a Settlement Agreement.

Management Team:

Jun Gao Chairman of Board

Mr. Jun Gao is an entrepreneur in various business sectors. He has held over ten years of experience in retail businesses, and is also the co-founder and CEO of Canada Tenkey Holdings. Under Mr. Gao's management, CTH has grown from a Travel Agency and Tour Operator, to a large Corporation covering; Real Estate Development, and Investments, Construction, Business Consulting, and Import and Exports since 2013. CTH also invested in a Soya Food products company in 2016, and acquired a prestige waterfront property including a marina and restaurant in 2017. In the late of 2017, CTH began to invest in the Cannabis Industry and founded AeroPonLeaf Canada.

Xia Wu, CEO

Ms. Wu graduated from the University of Toronto in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in Applied Science. After over ten years of business experience in various industry sectors, Mrs. Lisa Wu launched her first business in the Travel and Tourism Industry as an Executive Director. In 2014, she partnered with Ancone Development Corporation, and established Canada Tenkey Holdings (CTH) to focus on Real Estate Development and investments. In 2015, Canada Tenkey Holdings entered into a number of dynamic and emerging sectors, including; Craft Beer Brewing, Construction and Renovation, Business Consulting, and Imports and exports. CTH also invested in a Soya Food Products Company in 2016, and acquired a very popular waterfront marina and restaurant in 2017. In the late of 2017, CTH began to invest in the Cannabis industry and assisted in the set up AeroPonLeaf Canada.

William R. Sharpe, Director

Mr. William R. Sharpe is a veteran in the Beverage Industry and has held Senior Positions in Packaging, Sales, Marketing, and Operations during his career with Canada Dry, culminating as General Manager of Operating Bottling Plants, in the major markets of Ontario and Western Canada. After 23 years in the Soft Drink Market, Mr. Sharpe turned his sites on the Brewing Industry.

In 1978 Mr. Sharpe became a Partner, in Pacific Western Brewing Company in British Columbia as President and Chief Operating Officer. Recruited by Carling O'Keefe Breweries in 1984, Mr. Sharpe was Vice-President and General Manager of its operations in Manitoba and Saskatchewan where he managed two large brewing plants. In 1992 Mr. Sharpe purchased the Hamilton Ontario brewing facility that was formerly owned by Heineken, and renamed it "Lakeport Brewing Corporation". Since 2000 Mr. Sharpe has consulted to the beverage industry, primarily in Canada and the United States. From 2014 Mr. Sharpe has been active in the brewing industry by assisting craft brewers with brewing formula and brewing equipment and has assisted other businesses by directing start up initiatives.

Benfeng Zhu, Director

Mr. Benfeng Zhu is a dedicated I Ching Master, and has been studying the ancient masterpiece for over decades. His area of expertise including applying I Ching theories to business practices as his consultation work covers various business industries such as Copper Wire Manufacturing, Insurance Brokerages, Wealth Management Firms, and Senior Health Center. Mr. Zhu currently holds a presidential position at a Non-for-profit organization in Toronto.

Chris Alexander, Director

Mr. Chris Alexander was born in Toronto in 1968. He obtained a B.A. in History and Political Science from McGill University in l988, completed a first-class M.A. in Economics and Philosophy at Balliol College in the University of Oxford in 1991.

Mr. Alexander is a career Diplomat, International Public Servant and Politician. Mr. Alexander, served as a member of the Canadian Foreign Service from 1991- 2009. On May 2, 2011, Mr. Alexander was elected to the Canadian House of Commons as the federal Member or Parliament for Ajax-Pickering, helping to propel the Conservative Party of Canada to a majority government. From May 2011 until July 2013, Mr. Alexander served as Parliamentary Secretary to Canada's Minister of National Defense. Mr. Alexander was Canada's Minister of Citizenship and Immigration from July 2013 to November 2015. In this capacity, he launched Express Entry systems for Economic Immigration to Canada, and strengthened Canada's citizenship program.

Mark Guinto, Director

With 20 years of experience in; Communications, Public Affairs, and in general business experience - Mr. Mark Guinto specializes in high-level stakeholder relations, municipal communications, community engagement and business development. He prides himself in applying entrepreneurial thinking to problems and challenges resulting in meaningful and innovative outcomes.

Mr. Guinto is also a successful entrepreneur with two business streams - Property Management, and the provision of upscale Healthcare Services. As a Project Manager, he launched a new segment of healthcare service; and overseen numerous Business Development Initiatives, community building efforts, public relations campaigns, and special events. Over the past year, he has helped to negotiate and secure over $16 million in Marketing Agreements.

Andrew S. Brandt, Director

Mr. Andrew S. Brandt was first appointed Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) in February 1991. In 2003 he was re-appointed to an unprecedented fifth three-year term. Under Mr. Brandt's leadership, the LCBO is the largest single purchaser of beverage alcohol products in the world with annual sales of more than $3.5 billion

Mr. Brandt has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in public service. He entered politics in 1971, In 1997 he was selected Business Support Person of the Year by the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, and in 2001 was a finalist for the Marketer of the Year Award, given by the

Toronto chapter of the American Marketing Association. Mr. Brandt was also awarded the

Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal in 2003. In 2007 Brandt was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Legends, along with George Cohan: founder of McDonalds Canada and Ted Rogers of Rogers

Communications.

Sheng Tang, Director

Mr. Sheng Tang obtained his MBA degree from Fudan University. Mr. Tang is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, and is also a member of each of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CICPA), Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) and fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA). He possesses substantial experience in accounting and auditing of large-sized group companies and publicly listed companies in Hong Kong and the United Stated.

Mr. Tang has been the CFO of Canada Tenkey Holdings and AeroPonLeaf Canada. In this position Mr. Tang has overseen all of accounting and financing matters since April 2018. Prior to joining Canada Tenkey Holdings, he has over 10 years of experience in Financial Management, Asset Management, Investment Management and Capital Markets. Mr. Tang started his financial career in PriceWaterhouse Coopers in 2005. He worked at Ernst & Young from 2007 - 2012, with his last position as an Assurance Manager. In 2012, he joined CITIC Industrial Investment, a first tier subsidiary under the CITIC Group, Mr. Tang has focused on Strategic Investments as a Financial Manager, Investor Relations, and has held the position of Secretary Officer.

Yang Li, Director

Mr. Yang Li, obtained Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Ryerson University in 2007. He started his career as a Supply Chain Analyst, in Loblaws Companies Limited in Canada, and later worked at Retail Ready Food Inc., for over 6 years ultimately obtaining the position as Operation Manager. Mr. Li, has extensive experience in Supply Chain Management, and Logistic Administration. Since 2016, Mr. Yang Li has been, and continues to be involved in Business Operations as a Manager, Director and VP.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT:

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect Zalemark Holding Co. Inc.'s current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Zalemark Holding Co. Inc. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "should," "great," "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zalemark Holding Co., Inc. and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities in the remainder of 2019 and beyond, to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Amanda Zhao

Info@zalemark.com

SOURCE: Zalemark Holding Corp. Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569364/Zalemark-Holding-Co-Inc-Provides-a-Shareholder-Update-and-Introduction-to-its-New-Management-Member