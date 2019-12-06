SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article onthe impact of autonomous vehicles in the logistics industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005021/en/

Today, numerous technologies have evolved to alter the working of the logistics and supply chain industry. Autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars are one such invention that seems to impact the field of logistics widely. Sophisticated computer navigation, GPS technology, camera technology, and sensor technology together have made it possible for vehicles to be driven without human intervention. Moreover, bigwigs like Google and Apple are investing heavily in this technology.

Wondering how autonomous vehicles can impact the logistics industry? Request a free brochure to gain insights into different categories.

SpendEdge offers customized supply market intelligence solutions to help companies across various industries make informed business decisions, stay informed, mitigate different types of procurement risks and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

How Will Autonomous Vehicles Impact the Logistics Industry?

Improved safety

Google's autonomous car crash in Mountain View allowed people to deduce that it's unsafe for the logistics industry to use such technology. They failed to address the success rate where it had already driven more than 1.4 million miles without a single incident. Autonomous cars significantly improve vehicle safety and ensure that the goods reach their destination safely.

Want to know about the companies that are investing in the logistics industry? Reach out to our experts for specific insights.

Increased efficiency

Self-driving cars are highly efficient and possess the ability to make decisions in a fraction of seconds. A little assistance from AI technology can enable the vehicle to make quick decisions and identify best travel routes to minimize time on-road, avoid traffic jams by following lanes rules, and drive at optimum speed. This can significantly improve the performance of logistics companies.

Introducing autonomous vehicles can revolutionize the logistics industry. Register for free and gain instant access to 1000+ procurement reports based on different markets.

Cost savings

By now, autonomous vehicles have proved their ability to save fuel and time costs with advanced decision-making capabilities. They avoid damage costs as well as insurance costs. This allows companies to save on personnel costs which significantly forms a major part of the transportation costs.

To obtain more information on how autonomous driving technology and autonomous vehicles can impact the logistics industry, read the complete article here!

Related Articles:

Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Industry Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Spend Analysis Study Help Logistics Companies Reduce Sourcing and Procurement Costs Across the Supply Chain

CRM Software: Giving a Digital Edge to Procurement Processes

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005021/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us