The "Pharmacovigilance QMS Inspection Preparation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course is designed to help understand pharmacovigilance Quality Management Systems (QMS) and risk based audits

Since the introduction of the new pharmacovigilance legislation in the EU, QMS and self-audits have become an increasingly important topic.

Companies have been challenged by regulators to implement risk-based audits where continual improvement of processes, systems and compliance to regulations needs to be demonstrated. This is required from the top of the company organisation in all areas of regulatory activity including clinical, pharmacovigilance, sales and marketing, IT and medical services.

This course is designed to help in both the assessments of risk and the whole CAPA and preventative action elements.

Benefits of attending:

Understand pharmacovigilance quality management systems (QMS) and risk-based audits

pharmacovigilance quality management systems (QMS) and risk-based audits Learn the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in your QMS

the importance of key performance indicators (KPIs) in your QMS Ensure compliance with assessments of risk and your CAPA and preventative actions

compliance with assessments of risk and your CAPA and preventative actions Discuss pharmacovigilance inspections and QMS activities

Who Should Attend:

QA representatives, EU QPPVs and all working in pharmacovigilance, regulatory, clinical and administrators responsible for the management of the CAPA systems.

Agenda:

Programme day one

The audit basics

The purpose of an audit

Qualifications of the auditor

The audit SOP and design

The difference between audits and inspections

Audit planning and risk assessments

The legislation and audits

The requirements to perform company audits

In-house versus external audits

What needs to be audited

Which departments need auditing for safety

QMS

QMS design

Quality cycles expectations and deviations

Quality risk assessments

KPIs

Quality failings and corrections

QMS and the audit report

The audit scope and conduct

The audit report content

The grading of audit reports

Corrective action plans (root cause analysis)

Re-audits

Workshop session

You will be asked to design the QMS for a safety department that has recently been audited. You will need to devise a plan based on any risk elements and audit findings identified and look at designing a QMS approach with KPIs.

Programme day two

Introduction to PV inspections

Background

Purpose design

Roles and responsibilities of the licence holder

Conduct of regulatory inspections

Risk-based inspections

Defining risk

Routine and for-cause inspections

Triggers for an inspection

Who should attend the inspection?

The pharmacovigilance inspection cycle

Pre-inspection questionnaires

Site visits and telephone audits

Results and CAPAs

Inspection follow-up questionnaires

Follow-up inspections

Workshop session

You will be presented with a series of findings from a regulatory inspection. You will have to look

at the findings and work out priorities, devise root cause analyses and provide detailed corrective and preventative

action plans which will include QMS activities.

Common findings from regulatory inspections

Grades of findings (and how to grade findings)

How to grade findings in the same PV area

Allied findings in other departments

KPIs versus legislation

Variations in major authority inspections

Final discussion session

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7gtdp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005312/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900