Volta Finance Limited: Result of AGM

6 December 2019

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)

RESULTS OF THE THIRTEENTH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Volta Finance Limited announces that at the Thirteenth Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions proposed were duly passed. Two of these resolutions were special resolutions.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting contained with the Annual Report and Accounts 2019, copies of which are available for viewing at on the Company's website http://www.voltafinance.com

The Board notes the votes against the resolutions to approve the re-election of the directors, Graham Harrison, Stephen Le Page, Paul Meader, Atosa Moini and Paul Varotsis, contained in resolutions 4 to 8 inclusive. The votes against each resolution equate to 37.05% of the total voted by proxy. The Board, through the Chair, AXA Investment Manager and the Company's corporate broker, seeks to maintain an ongoing dialogue with major shareholders, including dissenting shareholders, and will continue to engage with shareholders. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Further information on the votes cast on each resolution will be available on the Company's website shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary and Portfolio Administrator

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A, Guernsey Branch

guernsey.bp2s.volta.cosec@bnpparibas.com

+44 (0) 1481 750 853

Corporate Broker

Cenkos Securities plc

Robert Naylor

Andrew Worne

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

For the Investment Manager

AXA Investment Managers Paris

Serge Demay

serge.demay@axa-im.com

+33 (0) 1 44 45 84 47

*****

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Legal Entity Identification code (LEI): 2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's investment objectives are to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its shareholders through dividends. Volta seeks to attain its investment objectives predominantly through diversified investments in structured finance assets. The assets that the Company may invest in either directly or indirectly include, but are not limited to: corporate credits; sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; residential mortgage loans; and, automobile loans. The Company's approach to investment is through vehicles and arrangements that essentially provide leveraged exposure to portfolios of such underlying assets. The Company has appointed AXA Investment Managers Paris an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

*****

ABOUT AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a multi-expert asset management company within the AXA Group, a global leader in financial protection and wealth management. AXA IM is one of the largest European-based asset managers with 739 investment professionals and €750 billion in assets under management as of the end of March 2019.

Past performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance.