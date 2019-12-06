

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its global launch of CURE ID, a new app on which doctors can share their experiences in treating challenging infectious diseases with new uses of drugs already approved by the agency.



CURE ID is an internet-based repository that will enable crowd-sourcing of medical information from health-care providers. The medical information thus stored on the app will be able to guide in potentially life-saving interventions and also help in developing new treatments for neglected diseases.



The repository will capture clinical results when drugs already approved by the FDA are used by doctors for new indications, in new populations, or in new doses or combinations.



Doctors can share their experiences on the new app, CURE ID, through a website, a smartphone or any other mobile device.



The data will also help doctors to make crucial decisions about individual patient treatment in the absence of established safe and effective options. They can browse from a collection of documented cases, including successful and unsuccessful treatments, and also view relevant clinical trials.



The app is a collaboration between the FDA and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences or NCATS, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.



The app has a newsfeed as well as an improved search feature with data from 325 different infectious diseases and syndromes. It also includes about 1,500 initial cases from clinicians, published literature, as well as more than 18,000 clinical trials.



Users of CURE ID will be able to participate in a treatment discussion forum and engage with fellow healthcare providers globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX