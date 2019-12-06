Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 06.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DX5Z ISIN: AU000000PXX5 Ticker-Symbol: PX0 
Frankfurt
06.12.19
08:11 Uhr
0,033 Euro
-0,001
-2,99 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
POLARX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLARX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,033
0,042
17:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POLARX
POLARX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POLARX LIMITED0,033-2,99 %