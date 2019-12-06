At the request of Enersize Oyj, Enersize Oyj's equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 9, 2019. Security name: Enersize TO 2 ----------------------------- Short name: ENERS TO 2 ----------------------------- ISIN code: FI4000399761 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 186810 ----------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for new subscription of shares shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average payment price for the Company's shares according to Nasdaq First North Sweden's official price list during the period from August 13, 2020 to August 27, 2020, however, at a subscription price of at least EUR 0.06 (SEK 0.65) and a maximum of EUR 0.12 (SEK 1.30) per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Enersize Oyj -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr August 31, 2020 - September 11, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last August 27, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.