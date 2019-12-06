The automotive tensioner market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The sound produced by vehicles is associated with its quality. Hence, vehicle manufactures develop automotive drives that emanate comparatively lesser noise. This is one of the primary factors behind the increasing adoption of timing chains, which in turn, are ramping up the penetration of oil pressure and hydraulic tensioners. In addition, rising stringency in emission regulations related to CO2 in passenger cars and commercial vehicles is also encouraging the deployment of timing chains in automotive drives across various models of conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Timing chains offer lower friction during operation, thereby mitigating the carbon footprint.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption of start-stop system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Tensioner Market: Growing Adoption of Start-Stop System

Automotive start-stop systems are gaining preference for being increasingly fuel-efficient. An automotive start-stop system shuts the engine while vehicle is idle. These systems are predominantly used in hybrid vehicles to lower their dependence on conventional petroleum fuels. The rising adoption of start-stop systems is a trend that will induce changes in the existing automotive tensioners, leading to market growth during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the development of 48V belt drive system, and the increase in the use of belt-in oil engine timing belts will have a significant impact on the growth of the automotive tensioner market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Tensioner Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive tensioner market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The growth of the automotive tensioner market share in APAC can be attributed to rapid economic expansion in India, China, and Thailand.

