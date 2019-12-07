The sodium sulfate market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The growing demand for sodium sulphate in China will be one of the major drivers of the sodium sulfate market growth. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of sodium sulfate. It is one of the primary raw materials used in the production of glass, wood pulp, and textiles. It is also used for manufacturing detergents. In addition, the pulp and paper industry in APAC is a major consumer of sodium sulfate. It is also extensively used in the automotive, construction, and surfactants industries of major emerging countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam.

As per Technavio, the increase in zinc production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Sodium Sulfate Market: Increase in Zinc Production

Zinc is one of the most extensively used metals in applications such as galvanization, manufacturing alloys and castings of brass, bronze, and zinc; and in the manufacture of rubber, animal feed and fertilizers. It is also used in the ceramic industry. Sodium sulfate acts as a facilitating agent in the removal of iron and other impurities from molten zinc metal. Thus, the increase in zinc production will lead to a proportionate increase in the demand for sodium sulfate in smelting.

"Other factors such as the rise in construction activities, and growth in demand as dyeing agent from the textile industry will have a significant impact on the growth of the sodium sulfate market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Sodium Sulfate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sodium sulfate market by product (natural sodium sulfate and synthetic sodium sulfate) by application (detergents, glass, pulp and paper, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and Americas respectively. The growth of the sodium sulfate market share in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand from end-user industries such as the construction and textile industries in the region.

