

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maine released marijuana facility applications for adult use marijuana cultivation, manufacturing and retail facilities in the state last week.



The Office of Marijuana Policy, a part of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said that prospective licensees may immediately start the application process to open adult use marijuana cultivation facilities, products manufacturing facilities, and marijuana stores.



According to OMP, the step now completes the staggered rollout of adult use applications that began on Monday, November 4, 2019. Applications for marijuana testing facilities were previously made available on November 18, 2019.



In June, Maine Governor Janet Mills signed a law that provides a legal framework for the sale of recreational marijuana to adults in the state. The law could enable recreational marijuana sales to begin in the state from early 2020.



Maine regulators have set up three steps for obtaining a license under the state's adult use marijuana program - conditional licensure, local authorization, and active licensure, respectively.



The conditional licensure process consists of several requirements that must be satisfied before a completed application is accepted. This includes certain individuals obtaining an Individual Identification Card or IIC.



The OMP began accepting IIC applications in early November, a process which includes fingerprinting as well as checking state and federal criminal history records. Since that time, it has received 400 applications.



The OMP added that by the close of business on December 5, it will issue 146 cards to prospective licensees and employees in Maine's adult use program.



'All individuals working in or for a licensed marijuana establishment who possess, cultivate, manufacture, package, test, dispense, transfer, serve, handle, or transport marijuana or marijuana products are required to have an OMP-issued IIC,' the OMP said.



Once all application forms, required attachments, and criminal history record checks are deemed complete, the OMP has 90 days to either deny the conditional license or issue a non-renewable conditional license valid for one year.



Municipalities have 90 days to respond to a licensee's request for local authorization. This can extend to a further 90 days in some instances.



The OMP is responsible for the oversight of all aspects of legalized marijuana, including Maine's existing medical marijuana program.



