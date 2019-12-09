Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Xetra
06.12.19
17:35 Uhr
83,41 Euro
+0,33
+0,40 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
83,40
83,54
08:09
83,39
83,54
08:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANOFI
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANOFI SA83,41+0,40 %