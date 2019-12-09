Zhou Jianuo Piano Solo: 8-Year-Old Zhou Jianuo's Piano Solo Concert Successfully Debuted in Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / At 7 pm on November 25, the "2019 Zhou Jianuo Piano Solo Concert" was successfully held in the Beijing Concert Hall. As a proud protégé of young pianist Ren Yan and a music prodigy of the "Ren Class" , 8-year-old Zhou Jianuo completed the concert at a remarkable level, with her solid and superb technique, perfect music expression, and brilliant stage control. Audiences were deeply impressed and wondered that she's been so talented and capable at such a young age.

8-year-old Zhou Jianuo is a young talent and a hardworking musician. She started learning piano with her teacher Ren Yan when she was 5. At the age of 6, she passed the highest level (level 10) of official piano test by the Chinese Musicians Association. Next year, she was twice invited to perform in Carnegie Hall, the Music Temple of New York, USA. In the first trip, she won the first prize of "American International Talent Music Competition" and attended the winners' performance concert, in which she was honored to be the guest of opening performance of the concert. Domestically, she won the first prize and special prize in the final of the Jingzhu Cup Piano Invitational for 3 consecutive years and was invited to participate in the closing concert. In 2019, she attended the "10th Anniversary of Beijing-Zhuhai Piano and the Closing Ceremony of the 6th Beijing-Zhuhai Cup" as both guest and host. In the past three years, she repeatedly broke the record of piano learning in "Ren Class" and won a total of more than 30 awards in China and abroad.

The concert began with the first movement of Beethoven's Sonata Pathétique. The expression of slow, firm, tragic yet powerful emotion was a challenge for 8-year-old Zhou Jianuo and a process of self-expression. With superb musical comprehension and piano skills, she struck the hall with the sound of Sonata Pathétique and thrilled the audiences. The eased rhythm of second movement tests the player's overall control. Zhou Jianuo's leisurely and relaxed expression made audiences fully appreciate the composer's love toward life and human beings. The beautiful melody in the third movement comes with a handful of rhythm changes. The youthful and lively vitality implied in this chapter was expressed by Zhou Jianuo in such an energetic way, enthralled the listeners with her confidence.

The following "Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major" was performed by Zhou Jianuo and pianist Ren Yan together. The master and apprentice duo were magnificent. The rhythm shifted constantly between powerful and soft, smooth yet gorgeous. Their sheer skill and brilliant performance brought joy to all the present audiences.

Next up, the Chopin Nocturne in E-flat major Op.9 No. 2 was jointly completed by the students of the Orchestra Department of the Central Conservatory of Music and Zhou Jianuo. The music she played confidently and intelligently shuttled in the beautiful melody of clarinet and flute, as if the sing of nightingale echoes in the air.

"My heart will go on" was performed as the last show of this concert, allowed the audience to experience the versatile singing talent of Zhou Jianuo for the first time. Zhou Jianuo has participated in the various singing performances of major TV satellites, and has accumulated extensive experience of stage performance. In this song, our little pianist's voice is crisp and sweet, impressed our ears like a gentle and melodious lark.

