

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Monday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release Swiss unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the franc fell against the pound and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The franc was worth 0.9904 against the greenback, 109.63 against the yen, 1.0955 against the euro and 1.3045 against the pound as of 1:40 am ET.



