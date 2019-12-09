HighQuest Group: Premier Women in Agribusiness event returns to Europe in March 2020; Meet Up on 10 December

PARIS, Dec. 09, 2019 will return to the EU when it convenes in Paris for the 10th Summit on 9-10 March 2020 at Les Salons Hoche.



This premier day-and-a-half conference - the perfect complement to International Women's Day on 8 March - will feature industry knowledge for executive women in the agri-food sector, providing in-depth examination and comprehensive discussions on the outlook and shifting indicators in the industry.

Topics, presented by expert speakers, will include:



Reducing Food Waste for European Producers

Farming 4.0 - Ushering in the Age of Digital Agriculture

Innovations in Agriculture

Gene Editing in the EU

Executive Roundtable: A Spotlight on Senior-Level Women in Ag

"What makes us different is that the Women in Agribusiness team supports women in the ag and food industry 365 days a year. While we do host a large annual event that is known for exceptional content and networking, we also support women-owned businesses, publish a quarterly magazine, post job opportunities, give scholarships to young women, host local networking Meet Ups in over 15 cities, provide leadership training and more," said Joy O'Shaughnessy, event director and chief operating officer of HighQuest Group , the parent company of Women in Agribusiness. "Our events are tailored to the needs that are voiced by our women in agribusiness community, as well as the companies that want to support them."

The annual Women in Agribusiness Summit in the U.S., which started in 2012, is renowned for annually convening close to 1,000 of the country's female agribusiness decision-makers, with 30 percent at the CEO/executive level and another 25 percent at department management level. The latest Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S. event, held in Minneapolis, Minn., in September 2019, welcomed attendees from eight countries and 43 U.S. states, with representatives from 267 companies.

Women in Agribusiness Summit Europe debuted in Barcelona, Spain, in February 2015, which was an intimate gathering praised by an executive from a food and beverage multinational company in attendance for being "a solutions-oriented event that also brought up current trends in the market" and "a uniquely-focused agricultural event for women".

