Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size Worth $7,308.69 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-care glucose testing market recorded a revenue of USD 6,017.83 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,308.69 million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 2.82%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increase in the demand for point-of-care testing (POCT) has been witnessed in recent years. As compared to the conventional laboratory testing performed central lab settings, glucose POCT aids in performing effective diagnosis at the patient's bedside. Easy and convenient operation of POCT has largely favored the growing usage of glucose meters across medical settings.

Key suggestions from the report:

Accu-Chek Inform II accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019-2025

In terms of volume, the i-STAT ranked above all owing to its multipurpose utility in the diagnostics industry

North America is the leading regional market due to the higher penetration of novel diagnostic techniques

Asia Pacific has registered the fastest growth rate owing to numerous untapped growth opportunities in diagnostics and ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes

A robust network of local manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated in this region Some of the key market participants are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, LifeScan, Inc., and Nova Biomedical among others

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Accu Check Aviva Meter, Onetouch Verio Flex, i-STAT, Freestyle Lite, True Metrix), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market

The demand for performing bedside monitoring of blood sugar levels efficiently in a capillary blood sample and the need to ensure better management of carbohydrate metabolism has propelled the point-of-care glucose testing market players to launch innovative glucose meters in the market. Various companies are investing in the development of needle-less blood glucose monitoring devices to offer painless management of diabetes in patients.

For instance, GlucoTrack - a product manufactured by Integrity Applications (Israel) performs quantification using electromagnetic, ultrasonic, and thermal waves in combination. In addition, Eversense is another painless glucose monitoring subcutaneous implant offered by Senseonics. This implant is able to quantify glucose levels in interstitial fluid when placed beneath the skin. This is followed by data transmission to show the results in real time.

The latest no-code monitoring systems help in minimizing the errors that occur due to incorrect entry of strip codes. Whereas, others are incorporating noble metals such as silver, gold, and platinum which effectively reduces the electrical noise further improving accuracy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global point-of-care glucose testing market on the basis of product and region:

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Product Outlook {Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units), 2014 - 2025}

Accu Check Aviva Meter



Onetouch Verio Flex



i-STAT



Bayer CONTOUR blood glucose monitoring system



Freestyle Lite



True Metrix



Accu-Chek Inform II



StatStrip

Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Regional Outlook {Revenue (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units), 2014 - 2025}

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





UK





Italy





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Korea





Australia





Singapore



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





MEA





Saudi Arabia





South Africa

