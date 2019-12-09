Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Xetra
05.12.19
17:35 Uhr
44,140 Euro
+0,010
+0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,800
44,990
14:40
44,805
45,015
14:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MORGAN STANLEY44,140+0,02 %