Beverage Packaging Market to Garner $133.3 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic and Paperboard), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Cartons and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global beverage packaging industry was pegged at $86.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $133.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.
Chief reasons for market fluctuations
Rise in demand for convenience packaging, surge in consumption of bottled water, and increase in adoption of automation in beverage packaging have boosted the growth of the global beverage packaging market. However, implementation of plain packaging for alcoholic and sugary drinks impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, use of recycled plastic for beverage packaging and introduction of bio-plastics for beverage packaging are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6203
The non-alcoholic segment to rule the roost through 2026
Based on beverage type, the non-alcoholic segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global beverage packaging market. Furthermore, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is due to change in consumer preferences toward healthy beverages and constant developments of new beverages.
The bottle segment dominated the market
Based on packaging type, the bottle segment held the lion's share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global beverage packaging market. The segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The ease of manufacturing and handling of the bottles drive the growth of the segment. However, the cartons segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the ability to recycle the cartons.
Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, followed by North America
The global Beverage packaging market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the study period. This is due to availability of beverage product differentiations and improvements in lifestyles of population. On the other hand, North America is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019-2026.
Enquire For Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6203
Major market players
- Ball Corporation
- Crown Holdings, Inc
- Mondi plc
- Reynolds Group Holdings Limited
- SIG Combibloc Group AG
- Smurfit Kappa Group plc
- Tetra Laval International S.A
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Amcor plc
- Orora Limited
Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree
Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.
Similar Reports:
Industrial Packaging Market Expected to Reach $69,787 Million, Globally, by 2023
Edible Packaging Market Expected to Reach $1,097 Million, Globally, by 2023
Airless Packaging Market Expected to Reach $5,938.0 Million, Globally, by 2023
Smart Packaging Market Expected to Reach $37,797 Million, Globally, by 2022
Packaging Machinery Market Expected to Reach $62,063 Million, Globally by 2023
Packaging Robots Market Is Expected to Reach $4,649 Million, Globally, by 2023
Rigid Packaging Market Expected to Reach $729.14 Billion, Globally by 2023
Pre-book Offer 10% Discount:
Advanced Packaging Market - Global Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
LED Packaging Market - Global Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026
About us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg