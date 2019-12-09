Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Monday, December 16, 2019

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), engaged in an end-to-end range of research and development technology solutions and services to improve the development and use of oncology drugs, today announced it will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2019, on Monday, December 16, 2019, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). To participate in the call, please call 844-369-8770 (domestic) or 862-298-0840 (international) ten minutes ahead of the call and give the verbal reference "Champions Oncology."

A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 and entering Passcode:56884, or by accessing the Investor tab of the company's website within 72 hours.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in an end-to-end range of research and development technology solutions and services to improve the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions primarily in Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

Investor Contacts:

David Miller

CFO

Champions Oncology, Inc

(551) 206-8104

dmiller@championsoncology.com

