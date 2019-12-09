IDW Media Holdings Inc.: Chris McGurk Joins Board of IDW Media

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (OTCPINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today announced that Chris McGurk has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. McGurk is the Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm (CIDM).

"I am delighted to welcome Chris McGurk to the Board of IDW Media. Chris is one of the truly innovative leaders in the film and television industries. His expertise will be invaluable as we further align IDW Media to develop IP for audiences globally," said Howard Jonas, IDW Media's Chairman and CEO.

Mr. McGurk has served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cinedigm since 2011. Before joining Cinedigm, he founded Overture Films and served as its CEO and as CEO of Anchor Bay Entertainment, which distributed Overture Films' product to the home entertainment industry.

Previously, Mr. McGurk was Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Operating Officer of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. ("MGM"), and President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Pictures. He has also held senior executive positions at The Walt Disney Studios including Studios CFO and President of The Walt Disney Motion Picture Group and PepsiCo Inc., including CFO of Pepsi-Cola East. Mr. McGurk has served as a director at several publicly-listed and private companies including Metro Goldwyn Mayer Inc., BRE Properties Inc., DIVX Inc. and DIC Entertainment.

"I have known Howard Jonas for over a decade and am looking forward to joining him on the IDW Media Board. We have a unique opportunity to build on the great work already being done by IDW Media's management and board to create a truly exceptional company," Mr. McGurk said.

Chris McGurk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Syracuse University School of Management and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW Media's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group Inc., - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

Investor Contact:

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

IDW Media Holdings

ezra@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569373/Chris-McGurk-Joins-Board-of-IDW-Media