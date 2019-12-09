Evaluate Ltd., the leading provider of commercial data to the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Martyn Hindley as Chief Financial Officer, effective from today. Martyn succeeds Nick Southwell, who joined Evaluate as Interim CFO in December 2016, prior to being appointed as CFO in September 2017.

Martyn brings over 30 years of senior financial experience to Evaluate, with a focus on technology-driven, international, and multi-sector corporations. He most recently served as CFO of Global Reach Group, and also held executive roles at Equiniti Group Ltd., Quadriga Worldwide Ltd, Aquascutum and Emap International Ltd.

"I'm excited and honoured to be joining Evaluate at such a momentous time in their company trajectory," said Martyn. "They continue to expand their leadership in the pharmaceutical industry by capitalizing on cutting-edge technologies, and as a result are delivering truly breakthrough offerings. I look forward to helping their team drive growth through smart business and financial strategies."

"We're delighted to welcome Martyn to Evaluate," said Deborah Kobewka, CEO. "His strong record of creating commercial value through transformational leadership strongly aligns with our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence and innovation to our clients and partners, and I look forward to his contributions as part of our executive leadership team."

About Evaluate Ltd.

Evaluate provides trusted commercial intelligence for the pharmaceutical industry and their advisors. Our EvaluatePharma and EvaluatePharma Vision platforms provide complete and dynamic asset valuations alongside a seamless, comprehensive view of the global market.

Vantage our award-winning, independent editorial team provides thought-provoking news and analysis of current and future industry developments.

Evaluate has been a partner to industry-leading organisations for over 20 years. For more information on how we radically transform our clients' confidence in strategic portfolio decisions, visit www.evaluate.com.

