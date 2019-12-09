Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 09.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Goldexplorer expandiert! Gebiete direkt neben 800 Mio. schwerem Nachbar erworben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRDK ISIN: NL0013654783 Ticker-Symbol: 1TY 
Tradegate
09.12.19
17:08 Uhr
60,16 Euro
+0,04
+0,07 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,98
60,03
17:24
60,00
60,02
17:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROSUS
PROSUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROSUS NV60,16+0,07 %
TAKEAWAY.COM NV86,15-0,63 %