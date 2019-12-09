EPAM Expands QA Testing Solutions to Enable User Story Testing

AS PART OF THE TEST IO PLATFORM, USER STORY TESTING PROVIDES POSITIVE VALIDATION OF FEATURES WITH THE FLEXIBILITY AND SPEED OF EXPLORATORY TESTING

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has expanded its crowdtesting software solutions to enable user story testing. As part of its test IO platform, the enhanced QA testing will help software teams verify that products work in real-world conditions before they are released.

Although identifying defects is crucial and necessary in continuous testing, software QA is not just about bugs - it's also about improving release confidence. By adding user story testing to the test IO platform, businesses will not only be provided with a list of bugs from pure exploratory testing, but will also receive pre-release feedback from real people on real devices. Global customers can now ask test IO's crowdsourced network of software testers if they can complete user stories in the core flows of their products at any point throughout the development cycle.

"Our customers have asked us over the years for two important changes to our model," said Philip Soffer, VP, Head of test IO, EPAM. "First, they asked for positive confirmation, as you would have in a test case. Second, they asked for a way to specify tests that is not as rigid as formal test cases. User stories deliver that - it's the kind of testing that can be used when developing a new feature and, perhaps more importantly, to ensure all core flows work before going live."

Earlier this year, EPAM acquired test IO, a global leader in software crowdtesting, to create an industry-first service that sources talent from around the world to deliver real-world testing at DevOps speed. Combining EPAM's DevTestSecOps expertise with test IO's robust platform - which integrates into clients' pipelines and defect tracking systems - enterprise customers can leverage the advantages of continuous testing, such as speed and reliability, to ensure predictable timelines for software releases.

EPAM was recently cited in Gartner's November 2019 Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, for the second consecutive year. Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

All EPAM customers can now try a limited version of user story testing, with the ability to upgrade to a more robust, scalable version. Learn more about user story testing at https://test.io/user-story-testing and the test IO platform at https://test.io/. To learn more about EPAM, visit www.epam.com.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

