Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped a pharmaceutical company to succeed clinical trials in their initial attempt, generate a huge increase in sales, and realize profits of over 29%.

The global pharmaceutical industry has been showing positive signs of growth over the past two decades. However, challenges such as fluctuating economy, legal issues, talent shortage, massive flow of generic medicines, and rising competition are expected to impact the growth prospect of the pharmaceutical industry. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies are in the need to alter their business strategies and look for other markets to sustain growth.

The business challenge: The client is a pharmaceutical company based out of the United States. They wanted to evaluate the market potential for their product and service offerings in Canada before investing a huge sum into the expansion plan. In addition, they wanted to understand procedures for new drug launch in Canada, evaluate strategies to cut down on their production costs, and identify profitable customer segments to focus on to drive sales. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Infiniti's market intelligence analysis solution comprised of:

Technology assessment to identify cost-effective technologies and spot the next technological breakthrough in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify regulatory changes and industry developments in the Canadian pharmaceutical market

Customer segmentation solution to group customers into distinct groups and personalize marketing initiatives for them

Competitive intelligence engagement to analyze the business strategies of the top companies in the Canadian pharmaceutical market

The business impact of the engagement for the pharmaceutical company:

Identified current market dynamics and forecasted the potential business opportunities in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry

Automated business operations and reduced production costs

Personalized sales and marketing initiatives for profitable customer segments

Competitively priced new drugs

Achieved profits of over 29%

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

